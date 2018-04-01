Enbridge (ENB) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enbridge earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.2895012638388 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,072. The company has a market capitalization of $53,347.63, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $42.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.47%. equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert R. Rooney bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. J. Phelps sold 18,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $613,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Enbridge (ENB) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/enbridge-enb-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-15-updated-updated.html.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.