Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge Energy Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EEQ stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 754,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,146. The stock has a market cap of $820.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.23. Enbridge Energy Management has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge Energy Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enbridge Energy Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Enbridge Energy Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Energy Management Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Management, LLC, through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

