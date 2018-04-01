EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Trading 53.8% Lower This Week

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 45.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $424.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 53.8% lower against the US dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00703341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014440 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00162362 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031252 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EncryptoTel is a blockchain-based telecommunications project that focuses on privacy-centric telecommunication services. The EncryptoTel Token (ETT) is an asset issued on the Waves blockchain and acts as the payment currency for the services provided by EncryptoTel, awarding customers with additional discounts. “

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

