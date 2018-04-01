EncryptoTel [WAVES] Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $21.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003063 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00718213 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014467 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00160974 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030858 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

According to CryptoCompare, “EncryptoTel is a blockchain-based telecommunications project that focuses on privacy-centric telecommunication services. The EncryptoTel Token (ETT) is an asset issued on the Waves blockchain and acts as the payment currency for the services provided by EncryptoTel, awarding customers with additional discounts. “

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

