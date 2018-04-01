Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.32

Media headlines about Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) have trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enduro Royalty Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.7975736186408 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enduro Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NDRO opened at $3.55 on Friday. Enduro Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $117.15, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Enduro Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. Enduro Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.46%.

Enduro Royalty Trust Company Profile

Enduro Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

