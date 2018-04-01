Energen Co. (EGN) Holdings Raised by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energen were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energen in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Energen by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Energen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energen during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Energen by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,438,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,810,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energen alerts:

EGN stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Energen Co. has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $6,122.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Energen had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Energen Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 target price on shares of Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Energen in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Energen news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $180,914.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 115,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Energen Co. (EGN) Holdings Raised by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/energen-co-egn-holdings-raised-by-meadow-creek-investment-management-llc-updated.html.

Energen Profile

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Energen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.