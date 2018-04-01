Energous (WATT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WATT. ValuEngine cut Energous from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Capital set a $45.80 target price on Energous and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised their target price on Energous from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $16.03 on Friday. Energous has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $403.25, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Energous had a negative return on equity of 312.80% and a negative net margin of 4,278.77%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. analysts forecast that Energous will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, Director John Gaulding sold 11,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $268,725.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,529.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Aaron Leabman sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,582.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,848 shares of company stock worth $4,367,793. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energous by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,090,000 after acquiring an additional 371,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Energous by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energous by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Energous in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation is engaged in developing a technology called WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs and antennas that can enable radio frequency (RF)-based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enabling charging with mobility under software control.

