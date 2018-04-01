Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

News articles about Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Energy Transfer Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.3906232668613 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Energy Transfer Partners stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,615,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18,880.47, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. Energy Transfer Partners has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Energy Transfer Partners had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.43%. equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ETP. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Monday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.68.

In other Energy Transfer Partners news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $78,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

