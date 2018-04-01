Energycoin (ENRG) Price Reaches $0.0741 on Top Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00001084 BTC on exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $9.02 million and $7,769.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energycoin has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00181287 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000903 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019193 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009038 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 121,757,365 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

