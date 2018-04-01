Energycoin Price Tops $0.0741 (CRYPTO:ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and $8,256.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00188764 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000891 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008886 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Energycoin

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 121,758,000 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energycoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.