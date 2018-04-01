Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in EnerSys (ENS)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of EnerSys worth $23,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in EnerSys by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. CL King raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,907.30, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $658.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

