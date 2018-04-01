News articles about ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ENGlobal earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.9694245240367 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ENG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 31,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,230. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ENGlobal (ENG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.12” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/englobal-eng-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management; and Automation. The Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.