Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Price

Media stories about ENI (NYSE:E) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ENI earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 46.4295969566705 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on E. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.44 to $34.24 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

ENI stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 143,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,197.90, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95. ENI has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.75%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 44 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Ghana, and Mozambique.

