Eni (E) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eni (NYSE:E) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.44 to $34.24 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ENI by 39.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ENI by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.91. 229,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,543. The company has a market capitalization of $63,434.72, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ENI has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.6444 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/eni-e-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 44 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Ghana, and Mozambique.

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.