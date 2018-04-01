Enigma 1-Day Volume Tops $23.00 (XNG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:XNG) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $131,916.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002791 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00707889 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000449 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00161070 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00028198 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 1,128,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 716,351 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Mercatox, EtherDelta, Binance, Liqui and Tidex. It is not currently possible to purchase Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

