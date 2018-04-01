Enova International Inc (ENVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will report $232.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.65 million. Enova International reported sales of $192.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $232.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $957.68 million to $991.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.97 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ENVA. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Enova International (ENVA) traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,904. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 2.94. Enova International has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $23.30.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg A. Kaplan sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $442,298.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,498. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Enova International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50,818 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enova International by 31.4% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enova International by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Enova International by 43.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

