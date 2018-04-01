ENTCash Market Cap Hits $0.00 (ENT)

ENTCash (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One ENTCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ENTCash has traded down 16% against the dollar. ENTCash has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $15,872.00 worth of ENTCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.20 or 0.04421670 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001276 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012221 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007223 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012304 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ENTCash Profile

ENTCash (ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ENTCash’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. ENTCash’s official website is entcash.com. ENTCash’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ENTCash

ENTCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest. It is not presently possible to purchase ENTCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ENTCash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ENTCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

