Entergy (ETR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Entergy (NYSE:ETR) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,174.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, SVP Alyson M. Mount sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $816,086.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $39,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $14,241.06, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy has a twelve month low of $71.95 and a twelve month high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Entergy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

