EnteroMedics (RSLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:RSLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have $1.50 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is a developer of invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company’s portfolio includes vBloc System(R), ReShape(R) and Gastric Vest System (TM). ReShape Lifesciences Inc., formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnteroMedics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

Shares of EnteroMedics stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. EnteroMedics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EnteroMedics stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:RSLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 0.73% of EnteroMedics at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnteroMedics Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

