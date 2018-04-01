Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,422,850.28 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 1,268,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,422,850.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 6,571,164 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $12,616,634.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $11.23 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 185.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

ADAP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/enterprise-associates-14-new-acquires-1268508-shares-of-adaptimmune-therapeutics-plc-adap-stock-updated.html.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on its Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. The Company has developed a platform that enables it to identify cancer targets, find and genetically engineer TCR, and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.