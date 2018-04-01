Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.16

Media coverage about Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enterprise Products Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.6188337391833 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

EPD stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. 3,570,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,454,933. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52,903.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.86 per share, for a total transaction of $497,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

