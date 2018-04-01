Entertainment One Ltd (ETO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 298.71 ($4.13).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.14) price target on shares of Entertainment One in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.84) price target on shares of Entertainment One in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entertainment One from GBX 331 ($4.57) to GBX 339 ($4.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 357 ($4.93) price target on shares of Entertainment One in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other Entertainment One news, insider Darren Dennis Throop sold 1,170,005 shares of Entertainment One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £3,428,114.65 ($4,736,273.35).

Entertainment One (LON ETO) traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 295.20 ($4.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,232. The firm has a market cap of $1,350.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,760.00. Entertainment One has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.50 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334.40 ($4.62).

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd is a Canada-based independent entertainment company focused on the acquisition, production and distribution of television, family, film and music content rights across all media across the world. The Company’s segments include Television, Family and Film. The Television segment is engaged in the production, acquisition and exploitation of television and music content rights across all media.

