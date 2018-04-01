Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $22.86 Million Holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (ITB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (BATS:ITB) by 305.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,942 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.91% of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. worth $22,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,809,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,509,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,955,000. Main Management LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 506,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares during the period.

BATS ITB opened at $39.49 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

About iShares Dow Jones US Home Const.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

