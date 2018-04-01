Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.35 Million Position in Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,760,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,002,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,398,000 after purchasing an additional 693,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,149,000 after purchasing an additional 449,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,703,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,483,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,558,000 after purchasing an additional 383,937 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.86.

Raymond James Financial stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13,019.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Raymond James Financial has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, COO Dennis W. Zank sold 20,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $1,972,895.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,236.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer C. Ackart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,080. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/envestnet-asset-management-inc-has-5-35-million-position-in-raymond-james-financial-rjf.html.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.