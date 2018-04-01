Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank (TD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,723 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,264,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296,812 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,197,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,174 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $259,976,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,261,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,885,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $104,898.20, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.522 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.99%.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto–Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

