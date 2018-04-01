Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 3,974.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TM opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.04. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $191,533.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Several analysts have commented on TM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Toyota Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.74.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

