Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Trust (AGZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.28% of iShares Trust worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield LLC bought a new stake in iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 189,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $112.04 on Friday. iShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $111.17 and a fifty-two week high of $114.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from iShares Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st.

