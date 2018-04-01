Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $50,302.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $125.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 68.11%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $263,968.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,105.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Jones III sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $659,978.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,514.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,666 shares of company stock worth $25,650,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

