EOS Market Cap Tops $4.31 Billion (CRYPTO:EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One EOS token can now be bought for $5.63 or 0.00083160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb and Kraken. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.31 billion and approximately $395.46 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00028294 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EOS Token Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 765,387,365 tokens. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. “

EOS Token Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bibox, CoolCoin, Exrates, Kraken, OEX, Liqui, Tidex, IDEX, Coinrail, Mercatox, OpenLedger DEX, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, YoBit, EXX, Huobi, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Binance, BtcTrade.im, COSS, Gate.io, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Bit-Z, OKEx and BigONE. It is not presently possible to purchase EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

