ePlus (PLUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

PLUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $77.70 on Friday. ePlus has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1,083.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.15.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. ePlus had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $342.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. equities research analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $241,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,187.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,473 shares of company stock worth $1,631,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,711 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in ePlus by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 247,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ePlus by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 145,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ePlus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

