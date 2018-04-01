EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Receives $80.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.13.

EQM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EQT Midstream Partners from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EQT Midstream Partners from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in EQT Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in EQT Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EQT Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.03. 328,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,756.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. EQT Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.27). EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that EQT Midstream Partners will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include Gathering and Transmission. The Gathering segment primarily includes high pressure gathering lines and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering system.

