Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Purchases 880 Shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax (NYSE:EFX) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Equifax by 9.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 36,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 73.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 72.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Equifax by 13.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 14,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 243.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Equifax to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equifax from $120.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $147.02. The stock has a market cap of $14,151.81, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $838.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

