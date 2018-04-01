equinet Analysts Give S&T (SANT) a €21.00 Price Target

equinet set a €21.00 ($25.93) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($22.22) price objective on S&T and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

ETR:SANT opened at €17.97 ($22.19) on Thursday. S&T has a 12 month low of €9.93 ($12.26) and a 12 month high of €22.98 ($28.37).

About S&T

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Eastern Europe. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

