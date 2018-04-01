Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €67.00 Price Target at equinet

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €67.00 ($82.72) price target by analysts at equinet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. equinet’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($96.30) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($71.60) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs set a €55.60 ($68.64) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.78 ($83.68).

SY1 remained flat at $€65.36 ($80.69) during trading on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($90.72).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

