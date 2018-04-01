BidaskClub Upgrades Equinix (EQIX) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up previously from $450.21) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $524.00 to $519.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS upgraded Equinix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $515.00 target price on Equinix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $499.00.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $418.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $33,128.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix has a 1-year low of $370.79 and a 1-year high of $495.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.05). Equinix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $2.28 dividend. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.05, for a total value of $186,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Smith sold 10,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.10, for a total value of $4,743,828.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,999 shares of company stock worth $16,487,201 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,862,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,080,000 after acquiring an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,382,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,038,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,479,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/equinix-eqix-upgraded-to-hold-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.