Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

Press coverage about Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Equity Lifestyle Properties earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1237872044522 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.77. 410,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,263. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $91.94. The company has a market cap of $7,788.18, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.33). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $229.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.71 million. analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $852,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,092.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Howard Walker sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $106,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

