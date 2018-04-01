Ergo 24-Hour Volume Hits $41,199.00 (CRYPTO:EFYT)

Ergo (CURRENCY:EFYT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $2.34 million and $41,199.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.90 or 0.00084707 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ergo Token Profile

Ergo’s launch date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,300 tokens. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg.

Ergo Token Trading

Ergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

