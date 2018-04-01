Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,962.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $4,675,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,543.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,934 shares of company stock worth $34,979,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Vetr upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $98,297.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

