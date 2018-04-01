Essex Property Trust (ESS) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Essex Property Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.3862060226868 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ESS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.68. The company had a trading volume of 432,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15,894.51, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.45. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.03 and a fifty-two week high of $270.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $345.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $279.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $227.85 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Gary P. Martin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total transaction of $111,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

