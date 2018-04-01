Ethereum Cash Tops One Day Volume of $2,948.00 (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Ethereum Cash has a total market capitalization of $458,892.00 and $2,948.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta and YoBit. During the last seven days, Ethereum Cash has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00701077 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00159844 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027767 BTC.

About Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology.

Ethereum Cash Token Trading

Ethereum Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and ForkDelta. It is not possible to purchase Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Cash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

