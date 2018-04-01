Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Hits $1.37 Billion (CRYPTO:ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $13.56 or 0.00200392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinrail, CoolCoin and Coinut. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $121.81 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.15 or 0.05586750 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00138274 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002491 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000869 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 100,899,397 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can’t shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, Bancor Network, Quoine, Coinone, Tidex, Mercatox, CoolCoin, QuadrigaCX, Liqui, CEX.IO, EtherDelta, Bit-Z, Bitcoin Indonesia, ZB.COM, Coinrail, ChaoEX, BigONE, Coinut, BtcTrade.im, Upbit, Qryptos, GOPAX, Korbit, Huobi, Exmo, Allcoin, Tidebit, Cryptopia, BitBay, ACX, DSX, Gate.io, Bittrex, Koinex, WEX, Bitstamp, Binance, YoBit, CoinEgg, Mr. Exchange, Lbank, Kraken, HitBTC, Gatecoin, GDAX, Independent Reserve, Bitso, RightBTC, Poloniex, Gatehub, Bithumb, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Coinnest, Gemini, Coinbene, bitFlyer, BTC Markets, Bibox, TOPBTC, BitGrail, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Coinsquare, BTCTurk, EXX, BX Thailand, Bitinka, CoinFalcon, xBTCe, OKEx, COSS, Bitbank and Kucoin. It is not possible to buy Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

