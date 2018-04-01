Ethereum Movie Venture (EMV) Achieves Market Cap of $5.20 Million

Ethereum Movie Venture (CURRENCY:EMV) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Ethereum Movie Venture has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum Movie Venture token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00012045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoDerivatives and IDEX. Ethereum Movie Venture has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $2,368.00 worth of Ethereum Movie Venture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Movie Venture Token Profile

Ethereum Movie Venture’s total supply is 6,666,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,566,666 tokens. Ethereum Movie Venture’s official Twitter account is @Pitts_Circus. The official website for Ethereum Movie Venture is emovieventure.com.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Movie Venture

Ethereum Movie Venture can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoDerivatives and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Ethereum Movie Venture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Movie Venture must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Movie Venture using one of the exchanges listed above.

