Etherparty Trading Down 23.7% Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC and EtherDelta. Etherparty has a total market cap of $26.84 million and approximately $435,937.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00692579 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00162619 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032677 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030702 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,519,253 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

