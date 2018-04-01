ETHGAS Price Reaches $0.0159 on Top Exchanges (EGAS)

ETHGAS (CURRENCY:EGAS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, ETHGAS has traded flat against the US dollar. One ETHGAS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHGAS has a total market capitalization of $161,889.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ETHGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHGAS alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003006 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00698761 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00161716 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033057 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030964 BTC.

ETHGAS Profile

ETHGAS launched on October 28th, 2017. ETHGAS’s total supply is 13,792,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,157,540 tokens. ETHGAS’s official Twitter account is @eth_gas. The official website for ETHGAS is www.ethgas.stream.

Buying and Selling ETHGAS

ETHGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy ETHGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHGAS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.