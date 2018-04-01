E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Receives $54.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETFC shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised E*TRADE Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph L. Sclafani sold 2,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $407,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,724. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $96,919,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,599,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,337 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 70.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,494,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 598.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,017,000 after acquiring an additional 778,144 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETFC traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,578. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14,691.74, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/etrade-financial-corp-etfc-receives-54-80-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.