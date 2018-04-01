Etsy Inc (ETSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.00 Million

Analysts expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report sales of $119.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.14 million to $121.78 million. Etsy reported sales of $96.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $119.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.61 million to $544.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $633.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $620.27 million to $640.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Roth Capital raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Etsy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Etsy (ETSY) traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,345,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,502. The firm has a market cap of $3,448.25, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Etsy has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $28.54.

Etsy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $1,065,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,631,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,391 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3,196.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,635,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,644 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 9,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,716 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,927,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,709,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. The Company offers a range of seller services and tools that help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage their businesses. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, Etsy employees, its partners and investors.

