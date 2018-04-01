EverGreenCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $1,660.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,321,301 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EverGreenCoin is a currency designed from the ground up not only to be an environmentally friendly currency but, an environmental movement and paradigm shift. With both the electrically and computationally efficient and secure algorithm of X15 Proof of Work and it's generously rewarding 7% Proof of Stake the foundation has been set. On top of that foundation we leverage renewable energy in ways our planet has never seen. EverGreenCoin is turning the mining and crypto currency industry on its head. From an industry that wastes electricity in the grandest scale, and in-turn our planet's finite precious resources lost forever to produce that electricity, to a profitable and prosperous endeavor for both our planet and it's people. Back-feeding the grid it had once robed. Then those profits are invested into the environment through environmental restoration projects such as forestry and wildlife rehabilitation. EverGreenCoin will make both our planet's environment and economy better than it was found. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

