Eversource Energy (ES) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.22

Media stories about Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eversource Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7752505728787 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,569. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18,670.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire and the regulated electric generation businesses.

