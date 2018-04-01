Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €36.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a €36.00 ($44.44) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS set a €27.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.80 ($41.73).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €28.64 ($35.36) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($33.06) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($40.70).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/evonik-industries-evk-given-a-36-00-price-target-at-citigroup-updated.html.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.