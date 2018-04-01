Evonik Industries (EVK) Earns Sell Rating from JPMorgan Chase

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($38.27) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €33.00 ($40.74) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.80 ($41.73).

Shares of FRA EVK remained flat at $€28.64 ($35.36) during midday trading on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($33.06) and a one year high of €32.97 ($40.70).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

